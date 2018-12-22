TIPP CITY — At their last meeting of 2018, the Tipp City council approved a pool management contract for the Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center and an increase to the city manager’s salary, and accepted a resolution from Ohio Senator Bill Beagle.

Beagle presented Mayor Joe Gibson with a resolution from the Ohio Senate recognizing the city’s electric department for assisting communities in Florida that were affected by hurricanes.

“We all know the value of mutual aid,” Beagle said.

Beagle, a former Tipp City councilman, said that it was very fitting that “probably the last resolution” he will present as a senator was one honoring Tipp City.

The city requested proposals for the operation of the aquatic center and received proposals from SwimSafe Pool, which council accepted, Management and Dayton Pool Management. Dayton Pool Management has overseen the operations at the facility for several years and their contract expired in 2018.

SwimSafe proposed a cost of $219,900 in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Dayton Pool Management proposed $233,744 in 2019, $238,418 in 2020, and $243,186 in 2021.

“Over this contracted three year period, that’s a $55,648 savings,” City Manager Tim Eggleston said.

Eggleston added that SwimSafe has also proposed that the concession stand could be managed differently to generate more revenue.

“They do have engineers on staff to look at our pool equipment and make suggestions, so we’re actually getting a better contract than what we had in the past,” he said.

Following a performance review, council approved raise of 3.95 percent for the city manager. Eggleston’s bi-weekly salary will increase from $4,070 to $4,230.77 retroactive to Nov. 17.

Gibson thanked Eggleston for “another year’s performance and success.”

Stadium update

Council also discussed the demolition of the restrooms in City Park, which will be removed for the construction of new bathroom facilities. Eggleston told council that the private fundraising group Tipp Pride Association approached the city asking for assistance in the demolition. He said it would cost the city “less than $1,000” to provide assistance.

The city has committed up to $285,000 for the construction of new bathrooms for the park and stadium.

According to Eggleston, Bruns General Contracting agreed to supply an excavator and operator to tear down the restrooms if the city hauls the debris away.

Council said they were in favor of providing help, but several members also expressed concerns about changes to the work the city has committed to. Council President Katelyn Berbach said she is only in favor because the work concerns the restrooms and councilman Tom Merrit said his answer would be a “reluctant yes.”

“The amount doesn’t bother me, I’m just frustrated. I hope we don’t have a whole bunch of these,” councilwoman Carrie Arblaster said.

Councilman John Kessler said the “bulk of this is supposed to be privately funded and they’re slowly inching their way into public funding.”

“I can see where your concern is coming from and I don’t totally disagree with you on that either,” he added.

Ohio Senator Bill Beagle presented Mayor Joe Gibson with a resolution honoring the city's electric department.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

