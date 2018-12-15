Provided photo

Camden Fisher enjoyed meeting Santa during the annual Tipp Monroe Community Services Visit with Santa event on Dec. 1. More than 250 children and their families came to see Santa at Broadway Elementary School. Each child sat on Santa’s lap, told him their Christmas lists, had their picture taken, and received a candy cane. Parents and children were treated to cookies, doughnut holes, and milk.

Provided photo

Madison Piel was the winner of the Tipp Monroe Community Services Visit With Santa door prize. She won a very large stuffed husky puppy.