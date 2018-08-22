Festival promotes local music, stadium

TIPP CITY — Tippapalooza, the annual event that spotlights local music while raising money for a local cause, returns on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Now in its seventh year, the event will bring another evening of all-ages fun to Tipp City from 5-11 p.m. in Tipp City Eagles Park. This year’s concert will again benefit the Tipp Pride Association, organizers said.

The Tippapalooza music festival was the brainchild of a group of friends and musicians who wanted to play music, promote other local artists, and raise money for local organizations.

This year’s beneficiary, the Tipp Pride Association, was formed to privately raise funds for a new stadium to replace the current structure. Their goal is to raise $5.6 million for a new, safer playing surface for athletes, safer facilities for guests and patrons, and opportunities to host more events.

The gate opens at 5 p.m. and music starts at 5:30 p.m. It will again be held at the Tipp City Eagles Park, 3853 Hyattsville Road, Tipp City, across from Tippecanoe High School.

This year’s lineup features four veterans of the Miami Valley music scene, headlined by Shrug, a Dayton-based rock band that has been active in the local music scene for more than 20 years.

They will be joined by three-piece Covington rock band Seth Canan & the Carriers, Dayton rock and Americana band Neo American Pioneers, and Dayton-based indie quartet The 1984 Draft.

In addition to the music, the venue features a playground, basketball and sand volleyball courts, and plenty of space for kids to run around.

Sample some of the delicious dishes from the onsite food trucks. Fire Pie Oven Company, Sam and Ethel’s Restaurant, Papa Dog Grub Hub, and The Tipp City Band Boosters. Beer will be supplied by Warped Wing Brewery. The event is $5 and parking is free, so come out and spend the evening with us on Saturday of Labor Day weekend.

This year’s event is being sponsored by the Tipp City Area Arts Council, along with support from the Tipp City Eagles, Bishko Automotive Literature, Dysinger & Patry LLC, Mosquito Joe of Miami Valley, and Warped Wing Brewery.