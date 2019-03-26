Big opening day for Tipp baseball, softball teams: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Tippecanoe baseball team may be young this season and not be sure where the runs will come from quite yet.

But Monday, the Red Devils began figuring that out.

Joey Dietz and Matt Salmon each drove in two runs and the Devils stole five bases as a team, recovering from a slow start to put away a season-opening win with a big fifth inning in a 13-4 victory over Marshall (Missouri) Monday in Niceville, Fla.

Marshall took a 3-0 lead after one inning and still led 4-2 after the second before the Devils took over, scoring three in the top of the third to go up 5-4 and then stringing together an eight-run fifth inning to put the game away.

Dietz was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Salmon was 1 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Devils offensively, who outhit Marshall 11-7 and didn’t have any extra-base hits. Nolan Mader was 2 for 3 and scored three runs, Eli Hadden had one hit, one walk, two stolen bases and three runs scored, Jack Cleckner was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kenten Egbert, Nick Shirley, Jackson Subler and Troy Taylor each had one RBI.

Ian Yunker got the win, going the first five innings and allowing four runs, one earned, on six hits and two walks while striking out seven. Jacob Smith threw two innings of relief, striking out two, walking one and giving up one hit.

Tippecanoe (1-0) moved on to Fort Walton Beach for its next four games, beginning with New Albany on Tuesday and then taking on Reavis Wednesday.

Other scores: Covington (1-0) 10, New Knoxville 3.

• Softball

Tipp Sweeps

Three Games

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — One day, three wins?

The Tippecanoe softball team couldn’t have started the season better.

The Red Devils (3-0) swept three games Monday at Pigeon Forge, Tenn., defeating Lake Park (Ill.) 3-2, Station Camp (Tenn.) 9-6 and Grant Community (Ill.) 7-5.

Against Lake Park, Tippecanoe trailed 2-1 before a two-run sixth inning gave it control. Kaitlyn Husic did all of the damage at the plate, going 1 for 2 with a double and all three RBIs, Brooke Aselage was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, Sidney Unger was 2 for 3 and Brooke Silcox scored a run. Kayla Runyon went the distance on the mound, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk and striking out three.

It was more of the same against Station Camp as the Devils trailed 6-5 after the second inning but put together a four-run fifth to take the win. Silcox was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Corinn Siefring hit a solo home run, Unger doubled and had two RBIs, Husic doubled and had one RBI, Alayna Liskey had two RBIs and Runyon had one RBI. On the mound, Emma Miller went six inning to get the win, allowing six runs on 12 hits and a walk while striking out two, and Savannah Wead earned a save by allowing only one hit in the final inning.

And against Grant Community, Tippecanoe trailed 4-3 after three, plated three in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-4 lead and held on from there. Wead got the win, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts in five innings of work, while Runyon earned a save by allowing one hit and striking out one in two innings of relief. And at the plate, Unger doubled and had an RBI, Siefring was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Husic was 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored, Aselage was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Allie Uzzel was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Miller and Kaela May each had one RBI.

Tippecanoe capped off the trip Tuesday with a pair of games. The Devils will return to Ohio to host Xenia in their home opener on Friday.

Other scores: Bradford (2-0) 8, New Bremen 3.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.