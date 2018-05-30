Reasons to celebrate in June

June is a month for celebration. There are graduations, weddings, and summer kick-off parties in June. Throw in Father’s Day and we have a full month of reasons to rejoice.

I’m dedicating each column in June to a different aspect of my life that cause me to be happy. There are many, but I’ve grouped them into family, friends, fun, and (of course) food.

The first full week of June has been designated as national gardening week. This makes a lot of sense to me, because here in the Midwest we have our gardens planted by Memorial Day. And next Saturday (June 9), Troy hosts the opening of the annual Farmer’s Market. This is one of my favorite activities. Not only does it boast fresh produce from local farms and gardens, but it also provides a place where local artisans can display their wares. These include FFA students who create amazing products.

Piqua has already started their annual farmers market, on Thursdays from 3:30–6:30 p.m. It runs through September, as well. I know last year Tipp City and Covington held these markets, too, though I haven’t found out when they did (or will) open. Trust me, I will eventually find them all!

Given my situation as a dieter, farmers markets provide a treasure trove of things I am allowed to eat. There is the occasional baked good, too, but I manage to avoid them. For the most part. You see, at a checkup, the doctor informed me that my sugar was high. I took this seriously and eliminated processed food, sugar, and carbs from my diet. I was perfectly fine with that, since butter and bacon don’t have much sugar or carbohydrates. Last year, the good doctor said my sugar was better, but my cholesterol was getting high. He suggested that I cut out red meats and fats/oils and that I continue the “good work” with sugars and carbs. What, precisely, does that diet leave? Apparently I can feast on all green vegetables and unlimited water I desire. Yum.

But given that June is a food month — it’s national candy month, dairy month, fresh fruit and vegetables month, and turkey lovers month — I have to have a little food other than celery. So off to the farmers markets I will go, to obtain the freshest and best foods available.

If you like to plan parties, here are some special food related days in June that are “National” in terms of recognition: June 1 is Doughnut Day; June 2 is Rocky Road Day; June 4 is Cheese Day; June 7 is Chocolate Ice Cream Day; June 9 is Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day; June 10 is Herb and Spices Day; June 11 is Corn on the Cob Day; June 12 is Jerky Day and Peanut Butter Cookie Day; June 16 is Fresh Veggies Day; June 20 is Ice Cream Soda Day; June 22 is Chocolate Éclair Day; and June 25 is Catfish Day.

I am planning a lot of celebrations involving food this month! See you at the farmers markets around our county!

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.

