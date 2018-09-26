Life in the Twilight Zone

There was an old television show called The Twilight Zone which still gives me the willies 40 years later. Unlike the monster and horror movies of today, rarely did the viewer see any blood, gore, or overt violence. The terror was all in the mind, created by innovative writers, gifted actors. and imaginative directors. I never considered the twilight zone to be a real dimension, until one day last week.

It all started with a group text that arrived on my phone. The only name on the group was from my friend, Lori. The rest were numbers. Lori was the first on the list, so I answered her text and obviously it went to everyone else in the group. Later, I realized she hadn’t responded to me, so I sent her a private text. She responded, “wasn’t me.”

It turns out, she wasn’t the sender, or in the group at all. I don’t have any other people in my phone contacts named Lori, so I was puzzled.

Minutes after that, I sent a text to our son. I asked him to help me with a technology project and he answered, “sure.” I put the phone on the counter and went upstairs to take a shower. When I came down and picked up my phone, there was a response typed and sent to his “sure,” that said, “no.” It appeared as though I had created and texted it, but I had not! When I hastily added a “that wasn’t me, it was my phone,” Kent responded, “haha, I wondered.” But he expressed no confusion or bewilderment that my phone might have taken it upon itself to send a text?

Okay, both of those could be chalked up to technology, which is not always my friend. I forgot about it until later that afternoon, when I noticed our clock read “4:45,” although it was 5:30. I changed the battery, insured that the second hand was moving, put the clock back on the wall, and went about my chores. About thirty minutes later, I noticed the clock said “5:45.” I changed the battery again and it again began to work. At 7:00, I noticed it said “6:45” and I gave up.

My hubby suggested a ride in the convertible to get coffee. It was a lovely evening, so we ventured out. About a mile from our house, a huge dark cloud appeared from nowhere and began pelting us with rain. It rained on the hood and on the windshield, but not on us. At least, my clothes did not get wet and neither did Matt’s. We arrived into Troy, with big puddles on either side of the road. At exactly two miles away, the rain stopped. Roads were dry. Upon our return home, we noted roads wet all the way up to our intersection, which was as dry as a dust. We hadn’t gotten a drop.

Inside, the troublesome clock read 8:20, which was exactly the right time. Now I’m thinking I had a day in the twilight zone. Email me at suecurtis9@gmail.com.

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.

