Police reports

June 14

THEFT: Resident in the 200 block of Elas Court advised she had a FedEx package stolen off her porch.

ASSIST: Homeless subject from Washington state was found walking on highway. Transported to Buckeye House in Troy.

ASSIST: Assisted citizen with finding car keys in the 500 block of South First Street.

DRUG OFFENSE: Teenagers were found loitering in back of Maple Hill Cemetery, marijuana and paraphernalia located.

June 15

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A dog was left in an overly warm car in the Family Dollar parking lot. Owner located and warned.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Resident in the 400 block of North Fifth Street reported criminal damage caused by semi trucks driving in their yard.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Father wanted to report his son was smoking marijuana earlier in day with friends.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Dog attacked by another. Unable to locate suspect dog.

SUSPICIOUS: Family Dollar customer reported two women running in aisles. Both women denied activity, paid for items and left.

ASSIST: Elderly couple broke down on the Interstate 75 exit 68 on ramp. Changed tire for them.

SUSPICIOUS: In the Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center parking lot, officer located two occupants sitting in vehicle. Warned and advised of park hours.

June 16

BURGLAR ALARM: Alarm on premise at Frisch’s. All secure and locked up. No response on keyholder.

ASSAULT: Reporting party stated he was assaulted by another employee last night at work

FOUND PROPERTY: Reporting party found wallet in Huber Heights Verizon parking lot at approx. 1500 hrs. Attempted to contact owner. Message left that wallet was secured at department.

COMPLAINT: Resident complained of possible liquor violation on Kiser Drive. Juveniles sitting by a fire. No issues found.

June 17

DRUG OFFENSE: In the 700 block of Rosedale Drive, male cited with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Resident called with complaint of dog barking and worried for dogs welfare because it has been in garage all day. Owner converted garage to living space and has a ac/heat unit in it. Dog appeared in good condition.