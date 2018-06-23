Police reports

June 14
THEFT: Resident in the 200 block of Elas Court advised she had a FedEx package stolen off her porch.
ASSIST: Homeless subject from Washington state was found walking on highway. Transported to Buckeye House in Troy.
ASSIST: Assisted citizen with finding car keys in the 500 block of South First Street.
DRUG OFFENSE: Teenagers were found loitering in back of Maple Hill Cemetery, marijuana and paraphernalia located.
June 15
ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A dog was left in an overly warm car in the Family Dollar parking lot. Owner located and warned.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Resident in the 400 block of North Fifth Street reported criminal damage caused by semi trucks driving in their yard.
UNRULY JUVENILE: Father wanted to report his son was smoking marijuana earlier in day with friends.
ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Dog attacked by another. Unable to locate suspect dog.
SUSPICIOUS: Family Dollar customer reported two women running in aisles. Both women denied activity, paid for items and left.
ASSIST: Elderly couple broke down on the Interstate 75 exit 68 on ramp. Changed tire for them.
SUSPICIOUS: In the Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center parking lot, officer located two occupants sitting in vehicle. Warned and advised of park hours.
June 16
BURGLAR ALARM: Alarm on premise at Frisch’s. All secure and locked up. No response on keyholder.
ASSAULT: Reporting party stated he was assaulted by another employee last night at work
FOUND PROPERTY: Reporting party found wallet in Huber Heights Verizon parking lot at approx. 1500 hrs. Attempted to contact owner. Message left that wallet was secured at department.
COMPLAINT: Resident complained of possible liquor violation on Kiser Drive. Juveniles sitting by a fire. No issues found.
June 17
DRUG OFFENSE: In the 700 block of Rosedale Drive, male cited with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Resident called with complaint of dog barking and worried for dogs welfare because it has been in garage all day. Owner converted garage to living space and has a ac/heat unit in it. Dog appeared in good condition.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU