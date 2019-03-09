Police reports

Feb. 28

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Report of racoon acting sick in the 700 block of Charrington Way. Observed animal acting strangely, dispatched racoon.

RECKLESS OPERATION: The department received reports of a black Ford SUV driving erratically on southbound Interstate 75. Vehicle was gone on arrival.

March 1

SUSPICIOUS: Silver ford parked in the City Park parking lot with male asleep in driver’s seat around 3 a.m. Contact made with the man, who was advised the park closes at sunset. No issues observed.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Racoon with distemper reported in the 100 block of North First Street. The animal was transported to the range and put down.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: A caller in the area of Westedge Drive reported a man threatening to come over to the house and cause problems. Caller would like extra patrols.

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: Troy PD requested the canine unit to search an area for a felonious assault suspect who had stabbed two individuals two days prior. The suspect was believed to be hiding in a nearby woods. A search of the area was conducted however no suspect was located.

March 2

ACCIDENT: Two vehicle accident reported in the 200 block of North Third Street. Female driver arrested on suspicion of OVI. She was also charged with possession of marijuana. No injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC STOP: Traffic stop initiated for marked lanes violation. A search was conducted after the department k9 alerted. Marijuana residue within cabin of U-Haul. Arizona U-Haul going from Detroit to Tennessee.

March 3

STREET OBSTRUCTION: Deer laying in the roadway around 4 a.m. In the area of Crane Road and Industry Park Court. When an officer approached, it ran off.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A resident in the 1200 block of Chestnut Drive was upset about how the neighbor talked to her 10-year-old son.