Police reports

Jan. 10

SUSPICIOUS: Called to a female in the area yelling she was robbed and needed the police. Situation stemmed from a domestic call the day prior which the Sheriff’s Office handled. One male was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office. A female was warned for trespassing.

Jan. 11

PARKING COMPLAINT: Vehicle left running at Speedway, keys in ignition and unattended. Owner warned.

PARKING COMPLAINT: Another vehicle left running at Speedway, keys in ignition and unattended. Owner warned.

Jan. 12

ACCIDENT: Accident with no injury reported om the 6000 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road. Vehicle gone on arrival. Weather conditions too treacherous to make contact at this time.

ASSIST MOTORIST: Vehicle slid off the northbound Interstate 75 exit 69 off ramp.

ACCIDENT: Vehicle slid off roadway damaging rocks at entrance of Eagles Park. Tow secured. Accident report taken.

Jan. 14

PARKING COMPLAINT: Toyota Corolla left running at the pumps; driver contacted and warned for unattended motor vehicle.