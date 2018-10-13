Police reports

Oct. 4

ASSIST CITIZEN: Reporting party wanted to relay information from more than two years ago about a house that was broken into.

DRUG OFFENSE: Drug overdose reported in the 600 block of North Hyatt Street. Narcan administered twice, subject refused squad treatment.

TRESPASSING: Subject in box truck was in the Circle K lot overnight. He was trespassed from Circle K.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Reporting party wanted to report a subject harassing them while they were driving in the area of 1200 W. Main St. Both parties gone on arrival.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Caller had questions about selling guns.

HARASSMENT: Reporting party received an email from a person she has a restraining against.

UNRULY JUVENILES: While parked in the area of Chestnut and Banyon Tree, a juvenile male approached a cruiser and reported that several other juveniles had “ganged up” on him at the park. The officer spoke with the boy’s mother, who was aware of the incident. The other juveniles involved were not known and it was unclear where they live. The area was checked, but no one was located.

CANINE DETAIL: Canine utilized for drug sniff of vehicle. Canine alerted to the vehicle and 29.9 grams of suspected meth was subsequently located.

Oct. 5

ASSIST CITIZEN: Helped a driver that was involved in an accident on Interstate 75 at the county line call Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Oct. 6

DRUG OFFENSE: Paper carrier smoking marijuana during route in the 700 block of Cheyenne Place. Male cited with marijuana.

FOUND PROPERTY: Bicycle left in park. Located owner and returned it.

NON-CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Tree fell into alley and on parked vehicle on North First Street. Street department responded.

DRUG OFFENSE: Juvenile charged with marijuana and paraphernalia in the area of Tipp-Elizabeth Road.

Oct. 7

CURFEW: Juveniles eating Burger King in Kyle Park around 2 a.m. Warned for curfew.

THEFT: Some unknown person stole a small black pot that contained white mums on North 7th Street. Officer checked the area for the mums, but didn’t locate them.

THEFT: Some unknown persons entered a detached garage and stole items on Ford Avenue. It appears they entered through a small window and possibly exited through a back door.