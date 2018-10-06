Police reports

Sept. 24

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: Subject burning items in the 400 block of Cayman Circle. All OK.

TRAFFIC STOP: TCI for driving under suspension and expired registration. Plates confiscated.

DISTURBANCE: Verbal argument between husband and wife, nothing physical took place. Husband left before police arrival.

TRAFFIC CONTROL: Traffic counter installed for one week at CSX crossing.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: Vehicle struck the median and exited at the northbound 69 exit. Officer checked County Road 25-A from Tipp City to Troy, unable to located.

CANINE DETAIL: Troy Police requested K9 Pasha conduct a drug sniff of an abandoned vehicle known to have a hidden compartment with a history of concealing meth.

Sept. 25

THEFT: Subject took a 2014 GMC Sierra for a test drive from Voss Honda on Sept. 24 and never returned the vehicle.

CIVIL DISPUTE: Reporting party had some questions about how to retrieve some shoes he thought he left at an ex-girlfriend’s residence. Questions were answered.

SUSPICIOUS: Juvenile running in the area of Westedge Drive.

Sept. 26

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Complaint made about dog in the area of West Main Street. Dog was gone on arrival.

BUILDING CHECK: Walk-though performed at Broadway Elementary School around 11 a.m.

STREET OBSTRUCTION: Metal extension ladder found on interstate and removed from roadway. Ohio Department of Transportation picked up the ladder and its pieces.

Sept. 27

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Barking dog reported in the area of West Walnut Street and Bowman Avenue. Unfounded.