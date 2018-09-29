Police reports

Sept. 20

RECOVERED PROPERTY: The department recovered a stolen truck. In evidence processing as of Sept. 20.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: Reporting party stated that her ex-boyfriend is trying to break into her apartment to get belongings.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Reporting party bought a chair for her father, found that someone sliced the chair in two places. Report taken.

ASSIST: Vehicle broken down on the off ramp at Main Street overpass. Nobody around.

Sept. 22

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Raccoon on reporting party’s deck on Lantana Court. Animal not sick or injured. Reporting party given a live trap to use.

Sept. 23

DRUG OFFENSE: Marked lanes violation on South County Road 25-A near the Miami County YMCS; possession of marijuana.

RECKLESS OPERATION: Ex-wife and ex-husband were driving separate cars from Vandalia to Tipp and the male was trying to get the female to stop. Incident started on Northwoods Boulevard and Vandalia PD advised with information.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Friendly loose pit bull running around Woodlawn Drive. Returned to owner.