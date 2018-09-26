Instructors join HIWT

TROY, OH — Ryan Stenger joined the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology team as a skill instructor. He attended HIWT in 2012. He worked for the Johnson Controls in Pennsylvania for three years prior to moving back to Ohio.

“I knew as soon as I had an opportunity to come back to HIWT as an instructor, I was going to take it,” Stenger said.

Ryan lives in Tipp City. He also enjoys golfing, riding his motorcycle, and NASCAR.

Thomas Oliver joined the instructor staff at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in December as a skill instructor. Oliver is also an HIWT graduate. He attended HIWT in 2012 and worked for Hobart Filler Metals while attending HIWT. Upon graduation he moved to Virginia and worked for Newport News Shipyard.

“Coming back to HIWT as an instructor is very exciting and I’m looking forward to working with all of the students,” Oliver said.

Thomas lives in Dayton with his son and daughter. In his spare time Thomas enjoys watching movies and spending time with his family.

“Ryan and Thomas both come with very diverse welding backgrounds. They can apply real industry knowledge to what they are teaching in the classes, which is great for our current students. Ryan and Thomas are also HIWT graduates, so they are all very familiar with our programs and the level of training HIWT provides,” said HIWT Vice President and General Manager Ron Scott.