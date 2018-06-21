Community briefs

Guitar classes, writer’s camp offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering guitar lessons for ages 7 to adult. The lessons begin on Monday, July 9, from 1-2 p.m. and run for four Mondays. The lessons will be at the TMCS building located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City. The cost is $48 for residents and $50 for nonresidents. To register, visit www.tmcomservices.org or come in to the TMCS office.

This is a beginners and advanced class with emphasis on chording, rhythm and melody. Learn popular, pop classic rock and folk music. Bring a guitar, binder, and a pencil. Handouts will be provided by the instructor. Method books are available for purchase. The instructor is Kristen Akers.

TMCS is also offering a writer’s camp for ages 9-12. Campers will form a writing community to develop story telling skills and to find their own voice. Activities will include small group, partner, and individual writing experiences. Each camper will have at least one work published in a journal. The instructor is Marilee Lake. The cost is $28 for residents and $30 for nonresidents (includes one copy of the journal).

The class is located at the TMCS office and runs Friday through Monday, July 9-13, from 10 a.m. to noon each day. Register online or in person at the TMCS office.

July events at the Milton-Union library

WEST MILTON — Crack open your own geode with Mike Manning, a geologist and retired science teacher with more than 40 years of experience. This program on Thursday, July 12 at 1:30pm includes a huge variety of rocks, minerals, and fossil displays, and Mr. Manning will talk about all sorts of cool facts. No registration is necessary.

Tie-dye your own washed, white t-shirt on Thursday, July 19, at 11 a.m. All other supplies are provided by the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is necessary. All ages are welcome.

Bring your friends to the Milton-Union Public Library for life-size Jenga, Connect 4 and Trouble on Wednesday, July 25 at 5:30! Pizza and snacks will be provided. No registration necessary.

Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Foundation seeks nominations

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Foundation is seeking nominees for the annual Philanthropist of the Year Award. The winners should be individuals, families or businesses in the Tipp City and Bethel area with a proven record of exceptional generosity who demonstrate outstanding civic and charitable responsibility, and whose generosity encourages other individuals or businesses to take philanthropic leadership roles.

If you know an individual, family or business in the Tipp City and Bethel area that deserves recognition for their giving, please take time to say so by nominating them by July 31. Visit www.tippfoundation.org to learn more and to download a nomination form.

Hood wins Governor’s Award

COLUMBUS — The Ohio EPA congratulates the winners of the Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Environmental Protection Research. Twenty-seven seventh through 12th grade students were selected during State Science Day at The Ohio State University in Columbus on May 12.

Among the winners was local student and second place eighth grader Brandon T. Hood, Tippecanoe Middle School.