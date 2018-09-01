Community briefs

Breakfast to honor first responders

TROY — The monthly veterans breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Firefighters, police officers, state patrol officers, emergency medical personnel, paramedics, rescue squads and all those who strengthen the community will be honored for their service and love for the people they serve.

The museum is two blocks west of the Public Square in Troy, second floor of the Masonic Lodge building in Troy. An elevator available.

Facilities committee to meet

BETHEL TWP. — The Bethel Facilities Committee will meet again on Monday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. and/or Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Meetings will be held in the Bethel School auditorium. Check the school website for more information.

The basic mission of the committee will be to look at renovations and new classroom space to meet the rapid growth needs of the community. Students, parents, teachers, school staff, school administration, school board members, local business owners or employees, subject experts, taxpayers, or community members are welcome to attend.

Library hosts crafts, sale

WEST MILTON — Join the library on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. for the Pinterest Craft of the Month and make marble paper greeting cards. Use shaving cream, acrylic paint, card stock and popsicle sticks to design your own greeting cards.

Registration is required as supplies are limited. This is an adult night out, so please arrange for childcare for your little ones.

Stock up your personal library at the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s semi-annual Book Sale on Friday, Sept. 14, and Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a bag sale the last two hours on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. Bags will be provided. Get a sneak preview at Members’ Night — available to New Friends’ Members only — on Thursday, Sept. 13, from 4-8 p.m. Become a member that night for only $5.

For more information about these or other events, call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

Annual fly in planned

TROY — Come experience the Golden Age of Aviation at WACO Field in Troy during the annual WACO Vintage Fly In. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14-16 at 1865 S. County Road 25-A Troy.

There will be displays and exhibits, bi-Plane rides, family activities, food trucks and more.

Hayner releases fall class list

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present this fall’s exciting selection of classes.

The Hayner Center offers adult art classes in drawing, painting, needle felting, quilt making, calligraphy, alcohol ink, glass art, etching, fine crafts, pottery, knitting, calligraphy, and paper crafts. A variety of children’s art classes are also being offered this fall, including homeschool art classes on Friday and an After School Art program. The Hayner Center is proud to include dance, organization, computer technology, beginning guitar, and genealogy among the classes beginning in September.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, please see www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register. Classes fill up quickly.

Home school classes offered at BNC

TROY — Sign-up your 5-11-year-old homeschooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) on the third Wednesday of the month September through May.

Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration.

The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class.