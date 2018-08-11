Art show announces winners

WEST MILTON — Showcasing artists of all ages, the 12th annual Hoffman United Methodist Church Art Show took place in West Milton on Aug. 3-5.

Those attending had the opportunity to vote on their three favorite pieces among the more than 80 pieces on display. When the People’s Choice ballots from all three days were tallied the winners were: Tom Kinarney of Dayton, first place for “ZooSnooz-z-z” and recipient of $500; Regina Whipp of Dayton, second place for “Rest Stop” and recipient of $400; Kay Cress of Greenville, third place for “Mountain Jake” and recipient of $300.

Those receiving $100 awards were: Debbie Gregory for “Rivers Glow,” Linda Lock for “Chief Blue Jacket,” Lori Meyer for “To Be Determined,” Karen Offenbacker for “Memories of Grandpa,” Carole Schafer for “Little Lee,” Ron Smith for “Great Faus,” Dona Snipes for “Fanciful Butterfly,” George Stum for “Honey Creek Buck,” and Ron Wickersham for “At Water’s Edge.”

Bill Netzley of Netzley Roofing again provided the award money for the show and Bob Menker of Patterson’s Flowers provided a variety of plants placed throughout the show.

The Methodist Women would like to thank all those who participated in the show and all those who took the time to attend the show and mark their ballots.