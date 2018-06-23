Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

June 13

OVI: A deputy responded to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Brown Rd. and Holfinger. After investigation, Eleni Henggeler was cited for failure to control and charged with OVI.

June 14

SCAM: A deputy was dispatched to the area of Ashnoll in Pleasant Hill in reference to a fraud complaint.The reporting party stated she was on her computer when she saw a message that said her computer was infected by a virus and to call Dell to fix it. She did call, but did not give out any information. She said the guy was remotely in her computer at which time, she hung up on the guy and turned off the computer. She did cancel her main checking account just in case . The deputy advised her to leave the computer off until she can have it looked at for suspicious activity.

TRESPASSING: A deputy was patrolling Panther Creek Preserve when two individuals were located on property belonging to Miami County Park District. This property is not open to the public and there are many signs posted no trespassing. The individuals were identified and warned for trespassing.

MENACING: A deputy spoke with a complainant in regards to a menacing incident that occurred at Production Paint, 140 Center Street in Bradford. The complainant and a co-worker had gotten into a verbal altercation at the business which resulted in termination of both employees. This case is pending further investigation.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident called to report someone shot a window on his house with a B.B. gun in the 8800 block of Flick Rd., Bethel Twp. The damaged window is on the west side of his house, facing the road. One pane of glass on the window has a hole in it. No other damage was found on or near the home. The resident said this would have happened sometime this week, but he doesn’t know exactly when.He asked for a report to document the incident, and also requested extra patrols.

June 15

FIRE: A vehicle fire was reported at Joe Johnson dealership, Troy.

June 16

JAIL DISTURBANCE: Deputies and officers from The Troy Police Department responded to the Miami County Jail on a report of a large disturbance involving several inmates on the third floor of the jail.

June 17

OVERDOSE: Deputies responded to N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, to assist the squad. Upon arrival a male was found overdosed on the couch. He transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation. After investigation the driver Robert Cruikshank was arrested for DUS OVI,Lanes of Travel, and Expired Registration.

BURGLARY: A burglary report was filed in the 6000 block of U.S Route 40, Tipp City.

June 18

BAD CHECK: A deputy was dispatched to 4240 Lisa Dr. in Bethel Twp. on a bad check complaint. Jerry Coffield of Fairborn will be charged with theft for having work done on his vehicle and not paying.

June 19

THEFT: A report of theft was filed in the 800 block of Hickory Hollow Road, Troy.

June 21

LIQUOR POSSESSION: A deputy was patrolling in the area of Swailes Rd at the intersection of Peters Rd, Concord Twp. around midnight. The deputy observed two females walking north from Peters Rd onto Swailes Rd., traveling eastbound. The deputy conducted a pedestrian stop and as a result, both females were charged with one count each of possessing an intoxicating liquor. They were issued a summons and dropped off at their home.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 9400 block of Klinger Road, Newberry Twp. to assist the animal shelter in taking custody of a dog in the residence. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Animal Control Officers Zayne Reineke and Josh Norton. They advised that they had a search warrant to remove the dog from the residence. They also advised a relative of the resident was going to be responding to the residence to allow entry.While waiting on the residence, a deputy could smell a strong odor of urine and feces coming from the residence and could also see flies in the windows. Animal Control Officers then advised they made contact with the resident who was supposed to be allowing entry to the residence. They advised that he was not coming and he did not have a key to the residence.After speaking with Lt. Tennant, the decision was made to force entry into the residence. All doors and windows were checked before forcing entry and all were secure. Upon making entry through the front door, the smell of urine and feces grew stronger and was coming from inside of the residence. The Animal Control Officers then entered the residence and took custody of the dog. The front door was secured as well as possible before leaving the residence.

June 22

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy was on patrol in the Village of Bradford when they saw a male in a grey shirt with white ovals on the back acting suspicious around the Covington Savings and Loan. The male kept circling the area trying to locate me. I got out on foot and the male was approaching me on Oakwood. The male then turned and ran on Oakwood after the deputy gave commands to stop. A vehicle was located by Deputy Edmonson a short time later in the area and they were found to be looking for the same person who was identified as a juvenile. A search was conducted for several hours but the juvenile was not located. He was entered into LEADS as a missing juvenile. His mother was contacted and arrived on scene to search. She confirmed his clothing that matched the suspects. An adult female Leslie Miller was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

PARK ISSUE: While on patrol in Bethel Township, a deputy was flagged down by a citizen at Honey Creek Preserve at 4536 State Route 202. The citizen advised while walking the trails they saw an area where someone may be living, and that they were followed by a subject in ghillie suit. A search of the area with Park District units there was nobody located in the area. There were several areas of interest that may suggest someone being back there and would be followed up on by the Park District.

FIRE: A deputy responded to a structure fire in the 9500 block of Frederick Garland Rd. in Union Twp. Fire units quickly put the fire out before deputy’s arrival. The fire was investigated and determined to be caused by a candle left burning