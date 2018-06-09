TMCS offers camp in the park

TIPP CITY —Tipp Monroe Community Services is planning its annual Vacation at the Park program, which begins June 18.

Each week TMCS will offer programs from Brukner Nature Center, Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District, Miami County Public Health or the Miami County Parks Department. There will also be many guests that come and share their knowledge with the campers.

Camp is located at the Roundhouse at the Tipp City Park from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. The cost per camper is $40 resident or $55 nonresident per week. Visit tmcomserivces.com or the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. to register. The following camps are being offered:

• Animals On The Loose, June 18-22 — Campers will have interactive meet-ups with animals from Brukner, search the City Park for local wildlife and become a member of the TMCS Animal Club.

• Gadgets, Gizmos And Goo, June 25-29 — This week is not for the meek! This is down and dirty science with all the goo and slime that comes with adventures for the inventor and experimenter.

• Blast Off! July 9-13 — Birds, kites, planes and rockets. Campers will build various flying machines, explore space and have a visit from WACO Air Museum. The sky is not the limit for any young aviator looking for an adventure in the clouds.

• A Bug’s Life:, July 16-20 — Do you like bugs and insects? Creepy crawly things appeal to entomologists (bug scientists) and kids too. Brukner will uncover the secret life of six legged creatures living among us.

• Make A Splash! July 23-27 — Have a super soakin’ good time while you get splashed, sprayed and spattered. No one will go home dry this week including the camp counselors. A swim in Tipp City Park pool is included for camp participants and one adult.

• Who took my cookie? July 30-Aug. 3 — TMCS had a recent breach of security at the Tipp City Roundhouse and needs new agents that have not been corrupted. If you are interested, sign up for this week and help find the cookie.