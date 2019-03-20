Meetings with superintendent candidates set

BETHEL TWP. — The community will have the opportunity to meet the two finalists for the Bethel superintendent position at two upcoming meetings.

The finalists are Jason Enix, assistant superintendent for Beavercreek Local Schools, and Justin Firks, superintendent at Fort Recovery Local Schools.

The Bethel school board will host “meet the finalist” meetings at 5:15 p.m. on April 1 with Enix and April 2 with Firks in the elementary auditorium. Each night will feature one of the finalists and the Bethel schools community is invited to meet the candidates and ask them how they would lead the district.

The board received more than 20 applications for the position and met on March 18 and 19 to interview seven potential candidates. These seven semi-finalists also met with a group of 20-23 staff and community members.

The district hired K-12 Business Consulting to help conduct the search for Superintendent Ginny Potter’s replacement. Last fall, Potter announced her intention to retire at the end of this school year.

The board elected to go with the company’s gold level of search, which has the most community input, at a cost of $17,900.

K-12 Business Consulting surveyed board members, school administration, teachers, support staff, students, community members and elected officials and held meetings with each group of stakeholders.

According to K-12’s survey results, the top five most important characteristics are: the ability and willingness to deal fairly with faculty, staff, students and parents; effectively creating and implementing a vision for the district; strong interpersonal and public relations skills; personal involvement and interest in the community; and successful experience as a superintendent.

The least important characteristics were listed as: fiscal management expertise, effective written and verbal communication skills, effective organizational and management skills, expertise in design and implementation of instruction and curriculum, experience in socially and economically diverse student population.

The surveys were used to develop a search profile for the district. The consultants spent several weeks recruiting and screening candidates, working with the board in the process.