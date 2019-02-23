Bethel students compete

TIPP CITY — This year, Bethel Local Schools sent 16 students to the sixth annual Miami County Science Day, 10 more students than participated last year.

The event was held Feb. 14 at Tippecanoe High School and drew participants from schools all over the county.

Of the 11 projects entered (five projects were group efforts), nine earned superior ratings and will be headed on to districts in March.

Several Bethel students also won special awards, including Adam Cartwright, was a finalist in the top seven overall in the county for the top point score. In addition, Adam earned the John A. Smith Memorial Award in Material Science. Lisa Sebastian earned the Emerson Award for Outstanding Project in Robotics. Ethan Moore won the James McGarry Award for Outstanding Project in Earth and Environmental Science. Julie Sebastian won the Abbott Nutrition Award: I will make Timely, Fact Based Decisions. In addition, she received a John Skolnicki award for best presentation of data. Kade Schweikhardt and John Sebastian were awarded the Shepherd Award in Plant Science.

The district also had three groups of students participating, the Sebastians, Cartwrights and Harrises.