Fletcher resident receives music award

BOWLING GREEN — The College of Musical Arts at Bowling Green State University has announced that Erin Redick of Fletcher was selected as a winner in the 52nd annual competitions in music performance at the Bowling Green State University College of Musical Arts.

The winner’s concert featured Redick soloing with the Bowling Green Philharmonia orchestra on Saturday, Feb. 16. Redick is a recent graduate of Miami East High School, and performed Emmanuel Séjourné’s “Concerto for Marimba and Strings” on the program.

“We were thrilled to feature Erin Redick and the other winning musicians in this year’s concert,” said Dean William Mathis. “Her performance was stellar, and I look forward to seeing how she progresses.”

“I was beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to perform the concerto with the orchestra,” Redick said. “I spent many hours on the marimba practicing and it paid off to have such a wonderful opportunity!”

The competitions in music performance are held annually at the College of Musical Arts. It is a showcase of student talent among undergraduate and graduate students. Two undergraduate and two graduate winners are chosen, along with a composition award winner, and the Virginia Marks Collaborative Piano Award winner. This year, 70 students entered the competition. The 52nd annual competitions in music performance were generously underwritten by a gift from David and Myrna Bryan.

The College of Musical Arts at Bowling Green State University is one of the country's outstanding comprehensive music programs.