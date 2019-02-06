Posted on by

Tipp City Seniors news


Provided photo The Tipp City Seniors inc. elected their officers for 2019. Pictured from left to right: Sharon Dehus, President; Dee Gillis, Treasurer; Mara Demers, 1st Vice President; Ruth Reinhard, Jr. Past President; Marge Jordan, 2nd Vice President; Sue Twehues, Trustee; Jo Hopper, Corresponding Secretary; Carol Morgan, Trustee; Larry Boze, Trustee; and John Berk, Trustee. Not pictured Janice Long, Secretary; Barb DeAngelis, Assistant Treasurer; and Carol Huelskamp, Trustee.

Provided photo

The Tipp City Seniors inc. elected their officers for 2019. Pictured from left to right: Sharon Dehus, President; Dee Gillis, Treasurer; Mara Demers, 1st Vice President; Ruth Reinhard, Jr. Past President; Marge Jordan, 2nd Vice President; Sue Twehues, Trustee; Jo Hopper, Corresponding Secretary; Carol Morgan, Trustee; Larry Boze, Trustee; and John Berk, Trustee. Not pictured Janice Long, Secretary; Barb DeAngelis, Assistant Treasurer; and Carol Huelskamp, Trustee.

