M-U Schools offer mental health seminars

WEST MILTON — Hoping to connect with parents on topics like student mental health and emotional well-being, Milton-Union Schools are hosting a series of engagement sessions.

“We just really want to open our doors as much as possible and connect with parents, guardians, caregivers and community members on timely and relevant topics,” Superintendent Brad Ritchey said.

Ritchey said the district has been hearing more requests from the community for information about student wellness and social-emotional well-being.

“As a group, several of our staff members met to create what we hope will be an engaging and informative series of offerings designed to empower both parents and students,” he said.

The district has planned four parent engagement sessions to discuss topics like building healthy relationships, internet safety, and mental and emotional well-being. Each hour-long session is set for 6 p.m. in the Milton-Union Schools media center.

On Feb. 12, the topic will be “Peer Conflict and Health Relationships,” which will offer information about conflict resolution.

An internet safety session set for March 12 will discuss how to empower children to engage in good-decision making when using technology and social media.

On April 11 and May 7, a two-part session will discuss supporting children in their attention to mental and emotional needs and how to seek help.

Child care assistance will be provided so that parents, guardians, and caregivers with younger children may attend. Light refreshments will be served during all sessions. Attendees will also be entered into a prize drawing.

In addition, the district will offer two Youth Mental Health First Aid sessions from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 23 and March 2. School Psychologist and certified instructor Michael Crenshaw will lead the class.

“This level of awareness certainly helps any parent, caregiver, and all those who work closely with young people to recognize many of the signs associated with depression, anxiety, and potential self-harm,” Ritchey said.

Participants will be credentialed with full eight hour training. Space is limited to 25 attendees who RSVP by Feb. 11. Call (937) 884-7910 for more information.

The district is also offering a book study, Ritchey said. Participants will read and discuss “How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity, and the Hidden Power of Character” by Paul Tough.

The group will meet from 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 21, March 14 and April 4. Call (937) 884-7910 or e-mail ritcheyb@muschools.com to reserve a spot.

“Through sessions organized around topics of interest, book discussions, and credentialing programs, we hope to provide different experiences for parents and guardians to opt-in for more information,” Ritchey said.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.