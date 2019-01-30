Community briefs

Community programs upcoming

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has several upcoming programs open to the community.

• Self Defense Class for women ages 12 and up at the Zion Lutheran Church located at 14 W. Walnut St. There are four classes that will be held on Feb. 4, 5, 11, and 12 from 6:30-9 p.m. Participants must attend all four classes. There is no charge for this class, but registration is required. To register, visit tmcomservices.org.

• Pass along some kindness for Valentine’s Day and bring the whole family to the Tipp City Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and make a heart door decoration to take home and another to share with the residents of Liberty Commons. The library is teaming up with Tipp Monroe Community Services and local Girl Scouts to make 80 decorations. No registration is required.

• NFL Flag Football registration has begun and runs until March 15. There will be two co-ed age groups, grades K-2 and 3-5. Register online at tmcomservices.org. All games will have certified referees.

Games will be held at Kyle Park. The cost is $75 for residents and $90 for non-residents. The registration fee includes a jersey, flag belt and flags. Late registration will be accepted on a limited basis after March 15 and will include a $10 late fee. Registration ends on March 22. Games and practices will be held on Sundays beginning on April 7 and run until May 26 (no games on April 21 and May 12).

Volunteer coaches are always needed. Contact TMCS if you would like to volunteer.

Ag breakfast planned

TROY — Join OSU Extension staff who will host Ben Brown from Ohio State University’s Department of Agriculture Economics for breakfast 7:30 a.m. Feb. 8.

Brown will provide updates on the farm bill and agriculture marketing outlook. The event will take place at the Miami County Courthouse in the Extension Meeting Room on the ground floor. A light breakfast will be provided by Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance.

Make a reservation by calling 440-3945 or emailing bennett.709@osu.edu.

Evening pruning set

TROY — For the first time, the OSU Miami County Master Gardener program is offering an evening pruning school beginning Wednesday, Feb. 13 and 20, from 6-8 p.m.

Additional hands-on pruning practice times will be available. Class topics will include tree biology and how it relates to pruning, pruning equipment and care, techniques and pruning for specific landscapes. Students are asked to bring their pruning shears to the class to learn how to properly sharpen them. The class will be taught by Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers, including an ISA Certified Arborist.

The classes will meet at the Ohio State Extension office, located on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Troy. The cost of the class is $50 for the public and $30 for out-of-county Master Gardener volunteers.

Registration can be completed by visiting or calling the Miami County Extension office or mailing a check payable to OSU Extension to the address listed above. Registration is limited and the class fills quickly. The deadline to register is extended to Feb. 8.

For more information, contact Amanda Bennett at (937) 440-3945 or email bennett.709@osu.edu. Information can also be found by visiting go.osu.edu/prunemiami or the Facebook page at Miami County Master Gardeners.

College Credit Plus class set

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) will host its annual College Credit Plus Meeting for Returning Students (class of 2020) at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the Student Activity Center on the Hoke Road Campus.

Students and parents are encouraged to attend to learn about the College Credit Plus opportunities at MVCTC which allow qualified students to earn high school and college credit at the same time. Over 200 MVCTC students currently participate in College Credit Plus; these students are on pace to earn more than 1,100 semester hours during the 2018-2019 school year.

For more information, visit http://www.mvctc.com/college-options.

Cardiac rehab seminar offered

TIPP CITY — In celebration of February as Heart Health Month, SpringMeade Health Center invites the community to join Dr. Rebecca Hayworth for her presentation titled “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart: Benefits of Cardiac Rehab.” This free educational seminar will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. at SpringMeade Health Center.

After the seminar, tours of SpringMeade’s newly expanded transitional care unit will be offered. The expansion added 15 short-term rehab suites to the existing 99-bed facility, providing more space for patients who are undergoing rehabilitation prior to going back home.

Dr. Hayworth is SpringMeade’s Rehabilitation Medical Director. She practices in Troy with her father, Dr. James Hoover, at Rehab Med H and H.

This seminar is a free event and is open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Come join Dr. Hayworth for her presentation and also tour SpringMeade Health

Center’s newly expanded transitional care unit! Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. To register, please call Jamie Edgell at 937-667-7500.

Schools to host community meetings

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City school district is inviting residents to a series of community meetings to discuss the district’s plans to renovate and expand L.T. Ball Intermediate schoo.

The district will share project updates and answers any questions from residents. The dates are Feb. 19, March 12, and April 9. All meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. at L.T. Ball Intermediate School.