TMCS seeks items for auction

TIPP CITY — The seventh annual Tipp Monroe Community Services purse auction has been set for March 16 and the organization is seeking donations.

Proceeds from the event go to the Lunch On Us Program, which is sponsored by TMCS. The program serves free lunches to children during the summer months at one main location and four stops in the community. Last year, TMCS served 6,508 meals.

The brunch and purse auction event will begin 10 a.m. at the Tipp City United Methodist Church. Brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to noon and the auction will begin at noon. There will also be games and door prizes.

The cost to attend the event is $25 and includes a brunch catered by Sam & Ethel’s Restaurant. Tables are available for $175 and seat eight. Tickets are available for sale beginning Feb. 1. Galen Gingerich will be the auctioneer.

TMCS is looking for donations of new or gently used purses, as well as scarves, jewelry, lotions, perfumes and other items for auction. If you have items to donate, please bring them to the TMCS office, located at 3 E. Main Street, by Feb. 28.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. For more information, visit tmcomservices.org.