Community briefs

College credit program set

BETHEL TWP. — There will be a meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 in Bethel Hall for Bethel Local Schools students in grades seven through 12 to discuss options for earning college credit next school year. For those interested in participatin in the program, attendance is mandatory.

Community meals offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer several upcoming meals. They include:

• Shrimp scampi with angel hair pasta on Jan. 3. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered Jan. 4. Dinners are $8 and begin at 6 p.m.

• A full breakfast on Jan. 6. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

• Shredded chicken sandwiches at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 for $5.

• The Tipp City American Legion Post invites their members, family and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8. Bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company. Tableware and paper plates will be furnished.

Schools to host community meetings

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City school district is inviting residents to a Community Meeting to discuss what will happen to the Broadway Elementary site. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School in the multi-purpose room.

The district will also host a series of community meetings during the next several months to share project updates and answers any questions from residents. The dates are Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 12, and April 9. All meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. at L.T. Ball Intermediate School.

Tipp City Schools is also hosting a Hyatt Site Good Neighbor Group on Jan. 22 at LT Ball Intermediate School beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Democratic Women to meet

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

Association seeks volunteers

MIAMI VALLEY — Want to volunteer on a meaningful project that directly helps people in your community? The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is looking for committed volunteers who can help plan the 2019 Miami Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s signature events. Each year, the Association holds separate Walks in Dayton, Springfield/Urbana, Miami County, Shelby County and Darke County. Volunteers are needed in each of those areas.

Last year, more than 4,500 Miami Valley residents joined in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by registering for a walk. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the second-highest non-profit fundraising event in the Miami Valley.

Volunteers are needed in the areas of participant recruitment, retention, marketing, advocacy, logistics and sponsorship. If interested, please contact Jennifer Oxley at jeoxley@alz.org or (937) 610-7001.

Mensa testing upcoming

KETTERING — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will hold admission testing sessions on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the same time, both at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library at 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

Test takers should arrive about 15-20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program including purchasing the right to use the copyrighted test. The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17. Applicants of any age can also use prior evidence from a wide variety of other standardized IQ tests to qualify.

Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership.

For additional information or to pre-register for the test, please contact testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call (937) 546-7885. Preregistration is encouraged. Also see Dayton Area Mensa’s web site at www.dayton.us.mensa.org.