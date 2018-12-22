Sweet holiday fun at the library

Provided photo

Kaylen West of Pleasant Hill took a break from visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit the LEGO table in the children’s room at the Sugar-Coated Holiday on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Milton-Union Public Library. Children were able to sit with Santa and receive a small treat as they got their photo taken, as well as adventure through the candy-themed library event.

Eric Loy provided musical entertainment at the recent Sugar-Coated Holiday party at the Milton-Union Public Library. Eric played harp guitar and acoustic guitar for over two hours in a beautiful and unique variety of holiday music.