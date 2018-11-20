Milton-Union hires SRO

WEST MILTON — At their November meeting, the Milton-Union board of education approved a contract with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer.

Superintendent Brad Ritchey said the district will employ a part-time SRO in addition to the private full-time safety officer hired in September through G2G Solutions. The SRO contract is effective from Jan. 15 through May 31, 2019,

When G2G Solutions was hired, Ritchey said the district was shifting its focus to safety and security rather than the classroom educational component.

“It’s been a long, winding road to get here, but the original plan was to have one full-time person and a half-time person maybe working in conjunction just to cover everything that there is to cover,” he said.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy Warren Edmondson will split his time between Milton-Union school and Bethel schools, where he has been working since the beginning of the school year. Edmondson has been with the sheriff’s office since 2007.

Edmondson will provide the educational component that the private safety company does not, Ritchey said. Ritchey added that the SRO’s focus would be in the classroom, while G2G’s focus would remain on security.

Having both an SRO and G2G Solutions on campus is something that Ritchey said he believes “makes our community feel better.”

In other business, the board adopted a job description and a supplemental salary of $5,954 for a head strength and conditioning coach, as well as a supplemental salary of $2,078 for a high school show choir assistant.

The board also approved a contract with ArbiterPay, which is a third party payment process used to compensate athletic officials.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

