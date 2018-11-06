Community briefs

Collection sites for Christmas boxes

TIPP CITY — This month, sites in Miami County will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoe box gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 12-19. Families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoe boxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Boxes will be collected at Upper Room Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Boxes will be collected Nov. 12-16 from 6-8 p.m., Nov. 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Swing dance lessons set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering swing dance lessons. Lessons will be held on Nov. 16. Each of the classes are held from 7-9 p.m. at The Space Between, 27 ½ E. Main St., Tipp City. The cost per person per session is $13 for residents and $15 for non-residents.

Multiple swing styles will be taught throughout the evening. No partner required.

The classes are taught by Cole Shinkle and Abby Allen. To register for any of these classes, go to the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City or go to our website: tmcomservices.org.

Holiday wine tasting offered

TIPP CITY — What wine should be served with the Thanksgiving Dinner? Come to a wine tasting on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 2-3 p.m. and discover several possibilities depending on your personal tastes. The event will be held at Bodega Wine & Specialty Foods, 27 E. Main St., Tipp City. The cost is $23 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Dan Lawrence will be the instructor and will help you decide the best wine for your dinner.

Registration is required. Please come into the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main Street, Tipp City to register or register on line at tcomservices.org.

Gift program applications sought

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Monroe Community Services holiday gift giving program provides Christmas gifts to children of families in need in Tipp City and Monroe Township. This program gives local businesses, organizations and individuals the opportunity to help a family this Christmas. Families who need assistance should apply by Nov. 17.

Please contact TMCS at (937) 667-8631 if you would like to sponsor a family or if your family needs help. All information collected is confidential.

Annual craft show upcoming

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church will hold its annual craft show on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church activity center, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

The event will feature more than 20 booths offering a wide variety of items including jewelry, wood crafted items, candles, baked goods and more. The Methodist Women will also offer their homemade, ready-to-cook pot pie by the bag. The Hoffman Cafe will provide coffee and doughnuts, pop, sandwiches, homemade chicken corn soup, vegetable soup, and a variety of pies.

For more information or details, call Jean at (937) 687-5541.

Tax Aide seeks volunteers

MIAMI COUNTY — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation, primarily for senior citizens, at the Tipp City Library and in West Milton at the West Milton Public Library, is looking for volunteer tax preparers for next year.

Last tax season, Tax-Aide had to turn away countless seniors because more people wanted our service than we could help. Demand is expected to be even greater next year because of the new tax law. The law’s changes add a new wrinkle to the complex process of filling out tax forms, and many of our clients are concerned about doing it properly.

Anyone who does his own taxes on a commercially available program, such as TurboTax, is an ideal candidate for the volunteer opportunity. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training, use IRS-provided tax software and equipment and are mentored throughout the tax season. Volunteers are asked to work at least one day a week during the 10 to 11 week tax season.

For more information about volunteering, please contact Tax Aide administrative coordinator Tom Beattie at (937) 778-0339 or twbeattie@woh.rr.com, or go to the Ohio Tax-Aide website, www.ohiotaxaide.org.

Overnight offered for Girl Scouts

TROY — Join staff and volunteers from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 on Saturday, Nov. 17 for a fun and educational overnight adventure learning about conservation with Junior Girl Scouts.

Participants will meet BNC’s Wildlife Ambassadors and discover what makes them especially sensitive to pollution. This program is $25 per scout and $20 per leader, and is filled with nature games and lessons, as well as a late night snack, night hike, cool craft and continental breakfast! “Camp out” in the comfort of the Heidelberg Auditorium and create lasting memories during this overnight adventure.

The deadline for registration and payment is 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. Pre-register and pay by Monday, Nov. 5 and get a wildlife field guide for your troop. Girl Scout troops may now pay by cash, check or credit card.