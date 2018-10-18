Missing Tipp City woman found

TIPP CITY (WDTN) — A missing Miami County woman has been found safe and returned to her family.

Eileen Beggs, a 76-year-old Tipp City resident, was the subject of an endangered missing adult alert issued on Tuesday. She was found in Fairfield on Wednesday night.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield police officers responded to a suspicious person call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found Beggs in a car parked in a driveway.

Beggs’ family was contacted and went to Fairfield to pick her up. She was unharmed.

An alert was issued for Beggs on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. after she left her residence on Phillip Drive at 2 p.m. that afternoon in a silver Chevrolet and failed to return.

An endangered missing adult alert was issued because authorities said Beggs has dementia.