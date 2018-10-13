Public invited to school facilities meeting

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools is hosting the first in a series of community engagement events for the new school year on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

During the hour-long session, staff will highlight the renovations completed this summer at L.T. Ball Intermediate School, Tippecanoe Middle School and Tippecanoe High School. They will also detail the fall projects being done as the district nears completion of these investments to extend the lifespan of these buildings without asking taxpayers for additional funding.

The district will also provide an update on the development of a PK-5 construction plan at the L.T. Ball Intermediate campus and the significance of the Expedited Local Partnership Program (ELPP) offered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

The district wants to know how stakeholders feel about the proposals and what modifications might be important to consider as the planning progresses.

The board of education invites parents, teachers, and residents of Tipp City to be a part of this dialogue.

Attendees are encouraged to bring comments, questions, and ideas to help identify areas of concerns and assess support for the district’s plans. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Tippecanoe Middle School’s gymnasium.

District staff will provide tours of the building following the meeting.