Tipp man pleads no contest to sexual assault

MIAMI COUNTY — A Tipp City Man entered a plea of no contest to sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, both third degree felonies, in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

John Maingi, 38, appeared at the change of plea hearing alongside his defense attorney Kevin Lennen. Maingi entered the no contest plea and Judge Christopher Gee found Maingi guilty of the charges.

As part of the agreement with the state prosecutors will dismiss four counts, two counts of first degree felony rape and two counts of third degree felony gross sexual imposition, at Maingi’s sentencing hearing. The joint recommendation includes Maingi to serve 36 months in prison for the sexual battery charge. The sentence is mandatory with no early release option. Maingi could face up to 60 months in prison if the court issues maximum consecutive sentences on the charges.

Maingi will also be labeled as a Tier III sex offender and must register every 90 days for life.

The minor victim is known to Maingi. The offense occurred in 2011.

Judge Gee continued Maingi’s $400,000 bond and ordered Maingi to complete a pre-sentence investigation. Maingi will be sentenced on Dec. 10.

