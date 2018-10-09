Board accepts superintendent’s resignation

BETHEL TWP. — On Monday, the Bethel school board voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Ginny Potter.

Potter submitted a letter of resignation at a board meeting in September that said she would be leaving to “pursue other educational options.” She will finish out her contract, which ends July 31, 2019.

Board president Jacob King thanked Potter for giving the district advance notice of her intent to resign. He also thanked her for her work in the district.

“Thank you for the positive items you brought and the time that you committed to our school district,” King said.

The board also discussed the pay rate for gate workers at athletic events, before voting to set it at $25 per gate worker per game during the current school year.

During the portion of the meeting for comments from the public, a resident pointed out that the district used to have volunteers manning the gates at events.

“My thought was, with regards to that, since we currently don’t have any of those other ways we were doing it, that we need to do something right now,” King said. He said that offering payment is an incentive to get people to work events if no one volunteers.

Board member Lori Sebastian noted that the boosters have struggled to find volunteers to work the concession stand during games.

Potter said administrators and their family members have been helping to fill in at the gate, adding that finding volunteers is “becoming an issue.”

King said he would like to see a plan for how the district can re-integrate volunteers into the gate worker list.

The board also heard an update on the substitute emergency levy on the upcoming November ballot from Treasurer Brennon Hattery.

The 10-year, 3.49 mill levy will not raise taxes for current property owners, but as a substitute for the current levy, will include new growth in the township. It will also maintain the 12.5 percent property tax rollback provision.

Hattery said the levy committee is using a Facebook page to provide information to voters, which is named Bethel School Levy. He said signs supporting the levy will be distributed soon.

Potter also discussed the structural analysis of the buildings with the board. The board previously talked about a “full-blown” structural analysis of the building, but decided to take a different approach, Potter said.

The district has a structural analysis of the building from 2013, she said. Potter added that she discussed the project with the architects, and they are willing to analyze specific areas not covered in the 2013 report, which could reduce the cost to about $5,500.

“This is more in line with what I was thinking,” King said.

In other business, the board approved two donations, one from Jim Dabbelt to the girls basketball program for $500, and another from First Street Recycling to athletics for the scoreboard in the amount of $65.

