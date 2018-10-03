Community briefs

Upcoming events at TCPL

TIPP CITY —Upcoming events at the Tipp City Public Library include a visit from firefighters and a college workshop.

The library will welcome Sparky the Fire Dog and firefighters from the Tipp City Fire Department for Family Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. Children from 3-10 years are invited to attend with a parent or grandparent to learn about fire safety in the home and ask firefighters questions about their job. Sparky will be giving the kids Sparky tattoos and stickers and posing for pictures with the children. Participants will also get to take a walk to the old fire house on Third Street, behind the library, to see some retired fire engines parked in the station. Registration is not required to participate. For more information, call the library at (937) 667-3826.

The library will also host a workshop for high school seniors and their parents from 7-8 p.m. presented by Erin McKenzie from EnRoute College Consulting. McKenzie will try to make the often dreaded and underestimated college essay an approachable tasks with a few important tips. Those interested in attending the workshop should go to the Tipp Public Library website at www.tippcitylibrary.org, and register on the Teen Programs webpage, or call the library at 667-3826 for help with registering.

Post card program set

TIPP CITY — Sponsored by the Tippecanoe Historical Society, Joe Hammann will present a program about his extensive post card collection at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the at the Tipp City Government Center, South Garber Drive, Tipp City.

He has been collecting for many years and knows what is collectible, how to display and preserve them, and how to market them. He has many that were photographed and produced by Tipp City resident Ralph Burwell. The society will have a variety of post cards for sale.

Fire dept. to host breakfast

LUDLOW FALLS — The Ludlow Falls Fire Department will offer a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Oct. 13 at the firehouse, 10 Greenville Ave., Ludlow Falls. Meals will be $6 each and those 8 and younger eat free.

Harvest Fest set

WEST MILTON — A Fall Harvest Festival will be offered beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at the West Milton Nazarene Church, 151 W. Baker Road, West Milton.

CROP walk upcoming

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Council of Churches will sponsor the annual Nancy Schafman Memorial CROP Walk on Sunday, Oct. 14 at the Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

Registration begins at 1:45 p.m. and the 3-mile walk will start at 2 p.m.

Twenty five percent of the funds raised will be used to purchase food and given to families in need at Christmas time who live in Union Township. Online donations may be made at crophungerwalk.org/westmilton.

CWS/CROP is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that reaches out to the millions who are hungry.

For more information, call Les Trittschuh at (937) 478-8093.

TMCS to host ACT seminar

TIPP CITY —Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a variety of programming this fall, including:

In an intensive six-hour seminar offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services, students will learn to maximize their scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies. This ACT test-taking curriculum is currently used in over 30 high schools throughout Ohio and is proven to increase student scores.

Tuition includes the book ACT Strategy Smart and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards. The instructor is Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School located at 555 N. Hyatt, Tipp City. The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents. The two day class will be held on Oct. 17 and 18 from 6–9 p.m. To register, visit tmcomservices.org or visit the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City.

Hospice seeks volunteers

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites interested community members to consider volunteering to support hospice patients and families. A new volunteer orientation is slated for Friday, Oct. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Volunteers provide respite care, caregiver relief, companionship, shopping, delivery of medications and supplies, beautician and barber services, animal assisted therapy and more. Volunteers also serve as educators about hospice services in the community, help with office support, and play a key role in honoring hospice patients who are veterans.

Those interested in volunteering must complete an application process in advance. For additional information please visit http://www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/volunteer-services/ or contact Beth Shrake at (937) 573-2115.

PEEP registration upcoming

TROY — Keep your preschooler active this fall by registering them for hands-on, outdoor exploration with Brukner Nature Center’s Preschool Environmental Education Program (PEEP).

Each class will be filled with wildlife discovery as staff share a story, make a craft, enjoy a snack, then take an exploratory hike. Fall II session runs Oct. 23 through Dec. 7. This nature-based preschool program for potty-trained 3-5 year olds is offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with an additional Friday afternoon class from 12:30 -2:30 p.m. Sessions run for six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week.

The fee is $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members. All fees are due upon registration (cash or check). Class size is limited to 12 children. There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.