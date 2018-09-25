Presentation on common, fixable hand problems set

TIPP CITY — Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, invite the community to join Dr. Matthew Cavo, for his presentation titled “Common, Fixable Hand Problems.” This free educational seminar will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23 in the new rehab gym at SpringMeade Health Center.

After the seminar, tours of SpringMeade’s newly expanded transitional care unit will be offered. The expansion added 15 short-term rehab suites to the existing 99-bed facility, providing more space for patients who are undergoing rehabilitation prior to going back home.

Dr. Matthew Cavo is an orthopedic surgeon with Hand & Reconstructive Surgeons & Associates. He specializes in hand surgery and sees patients in his Tipp City and Centerville offices.

Dr. Cavo earned his doctor of medicine degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and completed an orthopedic surgery residency at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. He completed a Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship at the University of Rochester. Dr. Cavo is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society Member.

This seminar is a free event and is open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Come

Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. To register, call Jamie Edgell at 667-7500.

Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center are affiliates of Premier Health, offer short-term rehab services and long-term care, including memory care, and accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance. Koester Pavilion is located between Piqua and Troy on the campus of Upper Valley Medical Center, and. SpringMeade Health Center is located in Tipp City. To learn more about Koester Pavilion, call 440-7663 or visit www.koesterpavilion.com. To learn more about SpringMeade Health Center, call 667-7500 or visit www.springmeadehealthcenter.com.

Hand & Reconstructive Surgeons & Associates have office in Tipp City and Centerville. The Tipp City office is located at 450 N. Hyatt St., Suite 304. The Centerville office is located at 2350 Miami Valley Drive, Suite 310. For more information about Dr. Cavo’s services, call 435-4263 or visit www.premierphysiciannet.com.