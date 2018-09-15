Tipp Foundation announces grants

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Foundation’s third quarter grantmaking results are complete. As is often the case, the amount of dollars requested exceeded the amount available to award. Decisions about how to best spread grantmaking dollars across the community had to be made. After lively discussion, quarantined wildlife, Holiday food baskets and supporting families of hospitalized children were among the projects supported.

Ultimately, eight organizations were chosen to receive 12 awards totaling $17,726.63. The following is a list of grant recipients, amounts awarded, and the purposes funded.

• Bethel Local Schools, $1,490, updates communication between the technical crews and directors of concerts and stage performances through the purchase of headset systems. This grant was awarded through the Arts Bethel Fund in the Studebaker Tradition of Giving Back, established in 2014.

• Bethel Local Schools, $1,026, packs up the 5th graders and helps send them on an adventure to Camp Kern in Oregonia, Ohio. This grant was awarded through the Radle Family Fund for Science Education, which supports conservation activities, established in 2007.

• Brukner Nature Center, $2,000, shelters quarantined patients at this wild animal preserve during recovery, by supporting a building expansion program. This grant was made in honor of Matt Timmer, former Foundation president, whose love of wildlife was legendary during his tenure.

• Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, $2,000, tunes eager learners in to musical concepts while listening to live orchestral recitals. Over 540 Tipp City elementary students will be exposed to these professional performers.

• Downtown Tipp City, $820.63, expands the beauty of oversized seasonal plantings to now include the corners of First and Main Streets through the purchase of planters and related supplies.

• Needy Basket of Southern Miami County, $5,000, helps this agency meet an expanding demand at the Holiday season. Baskets for an estimated 200 families containing ingredients for a traditional Holiday meal will be distributed.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Miami Valley Region, $1,000, aids families as they grapple with their child’s illness during their stay at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Last year, 40 families from the Bethel/Tipp City community benefited from their support. Services include a bite to eat, a place to do laundry and a private spot for a quick shower…all while staying close to their hospitalized child.

• Tipp City Parks Department, $395, improves the landscape at Veteran’s Memorial Park by replacing ground cover. This grant was awarded through the Veteran’s Tribute Fund, established in 2013.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $1,500, nails down additional safety supplies to meet growing student demand to enroll in the Homebuilding Class. Students participate in building a “Tiny House,” which will later be sold and the proceeds will be used to fund the course next year. This experience gives students real-world skills for the homebuilding industry.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $1,100, brings “The Rock Man” Mike Manning, a retired geology and earth science teacher, to 3rd grade students to share his enthusiasm for rocks through a series of hands-on activities.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $750, fuels the Power of the Pen, an interscholastic writing competition for seventh and eighth graders, designed to help young people find and develop a creative voice that is uniquely their own.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $645, invites Madcap Puppets to a one-week Artist in Residency program at Nevin Coppock Elementary School. Blending world literature, fine and performing arts and storytelling, kindergarten and 1st graders will have hands-on experiences with an art form dating back to 5th Century BC.

The deadline for fourth quarter grant submissions is Dec. 1. If you would like information about how to apply for a grant, please contact Jim Ranft at (937) 667-1270.

Since 1943, the Tipp City Foundation has awarded $2,109,125.44, through Dec. 31, 2017. Members of the Foundation are Heather Bailey, president, Mary Bowman, Jesse Chamberlain, Diana Featherstone, Dee Gillis, Dave Grim, treasurer, Melissa Keller, Bruce McKenzie, Jim Ranft, vice president and distribution chair, Nathan Rentz, Pete Schinaman, Claire Timmer, Jackie Wahl, secretary, and Sarah Worley.

The Tipp City Foundation is a member fund of The Troy Foundation. If you would like information about how to make a tax-deductible contribution, please contact Heather Bailey at (937) 667-4499.

For more information visit www.tippfoundation.org or Tipp Foundation on Facebook.