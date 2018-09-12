Council buys property, talks paving

WEST MILTON — At their September meeting, the West Milton village council approved the purchase of a building that could house the West Milton Police Department in the future and discussed ongoing construction projects.

Council approved the purchase of the Long & Associates building on Lowry Drive for $180,000 with the intention of renovating it to house the police department in a few years, Municipal Manager Matt Kline said.

According to Kline, the village has been looking to find a new location for the police department for several years because quarters in the current location are “too tight.” He said Long & Associates are retiring and approached him to see if the village was interested in buying the property.

“It’s actually a very large space and should meet our needs,” Kline said.

Kline said the village is not ready to remodel and move into the space right away and might rent out the building for a few years until “we get into a financial position to make that what we need it to be.”

The village will pay $80,000 for the building this year and the rest next year, Kline said.

Kline also gave council an update on current construction projects, noting that many are likely wondering what’s happening with the paving near McDonald’s at the intersection of State Routes 48 and 571.

He told council that repaving work on that intersection has stalled due to bad weather, as well as a mistake made by ODOT crews. Kline said the intersection was supposed to be paved with “superpave,” a heavy duty asphalt meant to withstand heavy truck traffic. Regular asphalt was installed by mistake, which needed to be ripped out at their expense, he added.

The repaving work at the intersection has been completed at that intersection, with some work including striping and measuring for parking places yet to be finished. The paving work included the portion of Miami Street between the new north culvert bridge and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

ODOT is also working to improve the abutments on the bridge, Kline said. Traffic has been realigned to accommodate the work.

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald Traffic has been shifted on the State Route 571 bridge leading into town to accommodate an Ohio Department of Transportation project improving the bridge abutments. https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/09/web1_IMG_20180911_200104.jpg Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald Traffic has been shifted on the State Route 571 bridge leading into town to accommodate an Ohio Department of Transportation project improving the bridge abutments.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.