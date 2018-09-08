Girls’ coding club open to new members

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Public Library is currently inviting new members into their Girls Who Code Club (GWCC).

Girls in grades 6-12 can join the club, which meets on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. from Oct. 1 to Dec. 17 in the Tipp City Public Library meeting room.

Over the past two years, members of the club have learned to make simple webpages and code an animated story using Codester and using coding to compose original music. Club members learn the concepts of loops, variables, conditionals, and functions that form the basis for all programming languages — whether they want to build a website, an app, or a robot. Returning club members can deepen their programming knowledge through extended activity sets and by being mentors to new members.

Heidi Martin, Youth Services Librarian, is the host of the local club and works with the girls on team building skills and ice-breaker games at the beginning of the club meetings.

“This year we hope to add some field trips for the girls and possibly in spring add a second club for third through fifth grade girls since the national organization has just announced they will be welcoming younger girls to their clubs,” Martin said.

Johanna Culbertson, who lives in Monroe Township, will be returning this year as the club facilitator. She’s a senior software engineer for CSRA, developing software for the Air Force and Army, Martin said.

When asked about why she wanted to be a part of GWCC, Culbertson said, “I am interested in developing an interest in technology in young ladies as well as building leadership and confidence.” Culbertson is also a Girl Scout Troop Leader and has years of experience working with young girls.

Girls Who Code Club is a national nonprofit working to close the gender gap in technology. Since 2012, this free afterschool program has taught computing skills to middle and high school girls and inspired over 10,000 girls across America.

Reshma Sujani, GWCC founder and CEO, has co-written a fictional series of books for girls called, The Friendship Code, which has been touted as “Babysitter’s Club meets coding.” The Tipp Public Library carries this series and many other books on coding for young people. Log onto their website to browse the catalog.

For more information on Girls Who Code Clubs go to their website at www.girlswhocode.com.

Interested participants can register by going to the library website at http://www.tippcitylibrary.org/teen.html and registering on-line, or call the library at 937-667-3826 for assistance.