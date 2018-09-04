Commissioners OK security updates

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved the purchase of new and additional security cameras for the juvenile rehabilitation facility.

Brent Knackstedt, the facility’s executive director, told the board that the current cameras are between 10 and 15 years old.

“This has been a project we’ve been involved with for at least a year and a half trying to get this done,” he said.

The purchase includes 23 replacement cameras and nine new cameras for locations on the outside of the building. The facility’s current cameras are no longer properly functioning and the new cameras are needed to meet Prison Rape Elimination Act standards.

The facility’s current system records “granular and pixelated” images and is outdated, Knackstedt said.

“The technology has improved so much year after year,” he said.

The total cost of the new cameras is $35,003. The board accepted a quote from National through state contract.

The commissioners also approved the installation of new wiring for the new outdoor cameras at the facility. The work will be done by the same vendor, Triec Electrical, that installed the current system at a cost of $10,374.

The commissioners also approved a contract for the construction of a water line loop in Brandt. The cost of the project is not to exceed $97,995 and was awarded to Outdoor Enterprise.

In other business, the commissioners introduced the new director of the county’s animal shelter, Kandice Kriebel.

“She comes to us from out of state with experience as an animal trainer with K-9 units. She has a law enforcement background, a very strong management background, so we’re very pleased,” Commissioner Jack Evans said.

Kriebel said she is “looking forward to this new challenge.”

The commissioners also approved new laptop computers for the animal shelter at a cost of $2,108.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

