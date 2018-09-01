MVCTC ambassadors ready for new school year

Englewood — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) has 44 senior students who will serve as Student Ambassadors during the 2018-2019 school year. These students learn leadership skills and public speaking to represent MVCTC as spokespersons for the school.

The MVCTC Student Ambassadors visit the 27 MVCTC partner school districts in the fall to share their experiences, career technical programs, and career goals with high school sophomores. All of the sophomores from the 27-partner school have the opportunity to select two career programs to visit at MVCTC during the annual Sophomore Career Days in November.

MVCTC Student Ambassadors from Miami County include:

• Kasi Durham, health occupations student from Bethel

• Samuel Hunter, welding student from Tipp City

• Noah Law, auto collision student from Tipp City

• Chace Trent, agriculture and livestock production student from Tipp City

• Megan Trittschuh, pre-nursing student from Milton-Union

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

For more than 45 years, MVCTC has been providing career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties, including Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren Counties. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.