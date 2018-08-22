Weekend filled with festivals, family fun

MIAMI COUNTY — While students are heading back to school, there’s still plenty of summer fun to be had in Miami County this weekend.

It’s going to be a busy weekend in the county, with events including the Tour de Donut bicycle race and Fulton’s Sweet Corn Festival in Troy, but don’t miss out on the rest of the festivities.

From a festival centered around tomatoes to celebrations of classic vehicles and more, there’s something going on for everyone.

Home Grown Tomato Fest

On Saturday, a celebration of all things tomato will be held in Tipp City.

The second annual Home Grown Tomato Fest shines a spotlight on the humble tomato, a familiar sight in Tipp City when tomato trucks roll into Tip Top Canning.

Planned by Downtown Tipp City and sponsored by Tip Top Canning, the festival celebrates local business and the beginning of the tomato harvest. The event begins at noon and ends at 4 p.m. on Aug. 25.

“Our focus is on the fact that Tip Top has been a company for 94 years in our town and focusing on that quirky history of Tipp City and our tomato trucks that come in every fall,” said Heather Dorsten, director of Downtown Tipp City.

The event will be held in Canal Lock Park next to the Roller Mill — if you spot a 7-foot tall tomato mascot, you’re in the right place.

From 12:30-3 p.m., several local restaurants will face off in a competition to see who makes the best Bloody Mary. Thirsty festival-goers will reap the benefits of this bloody battle for bragging rights. Tickets are $10 and available through the event Facebook page or at the event. Along with drinks, there will be several food trucks and a homemade salsa competition.

Dorsten said the festival will also feature several outdoor games for kids and adults alike. Tomatoes will be provided for some activities, but Dorsten suggested bringing your own especially squishy tomatoes for the largest splat competition.

Former Ohio State football player and area native Donnie Evege will also be at the festival, hosting a meet and greet and participating in a tomato tossing event, Dorsten said.

A contest to see who grew the largest tomato is also planned for home gardeners. Last year’s winner, grown by Steven Pope, weighed in at about 1.5 pounds.

For more information, visit Downtown Tipp City’s Facebook page.

International Harvester Scout & All Trucks Nationals

WACO Air Museum & Aviation Learning Center, will be hosting the 29th annual International Harvester Scout Show at its 100-acre campus for a special three-day event, running Friday, Aug. 24, to Sunday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

This marks the sixth year that WACO has hosted the event on its grounds.

Tickets will run $8 for adults and $4 for students.

The event’s special showcase this year, titled “Emergency!,” will feature fire trucks, ambulances, and police International Harvester vehicle models from as early as the 1940s.

Vehicle registration for display or judging will be open to participants 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. An estimated 150 vehicles have already been pre-registered for display.

The “show-and-shine” car show will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, with an award ceremony to be held Sunday at 1 p.m. Plaques will be distributed to those who place.

Professional guest speakers and technical seminars, covering such topics as fuel injection, company history, and restoration tips, will be presented in the rear hangar throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

A swap meet will take place on the grounds all three days, allowing auto enthusiasts to buy, sell, trade, and discuss vehicle parts and memorabilia.

Several food trucks will be on site to provide food and refreshments to visitors.

In addition to the Scout Show, WACO will be offering first-come, first-served bi-plane rides in two of its bi-planes. Tickets will run $100 per person for a 12-minute ride, and $300 per ride for two people for a 30-minute ride.

For more information, visit www.wacoairmuseum.org. WACO is located at located at 1865 S. County Road 25-A in Troy.

Trans Am Nationals Cruise-In

Also on Saturday in Tipp City, the annual Trans Am Nationals Cruise-In returns to downtown.

The event, which runs from 5-9 p.m. in historic downtown Tipp City, draws hundreds of classic cars and car enthusiasts. The Saturday night cruise-in is the highlight of a three day Trans-Am Nationals event held each year in Dayton.

The event is free to attend and will include a 50/50 raffle, trophy presentations and music.

Owners of the following Firebird models are urged to enter: Sprint, H.O., Esprit, S/E, Formula, Firehawk, Trans Am, and GTAs. Registration cost for car entries is $10. Registration is at Monroe Federal Bank 24 E. Main St. from 5-7 p.m.

The first 250 entries will receive dash plaques and trophies will be awarded to the winning categories.

USAF Band of Flight concert

The United States Air Force Band of Flight will provide a concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26, at the amphitheater at Treasure Island Park. The rain location is the Hobart Arena.

The Band of Flight is a 14-member ensemble that provides high-energy entertainment for the whole family. From community outreach performances to high-level military functions, this exciting group of airman musicians demonstrates the hallmarks of quality, innovation and entertainment.

Composed of two groups, Wright Brass and Systems Go, this dynamic ensemble brings a unique and diverse combination of musical stylings to the concert stage. Its repertoire, which draws heavily on the talented arrangers in the band, is best characterized as everything from Bach to the Beatles and beyond.

The concert will include a patriotic finale.