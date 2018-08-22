Tipp City Rotary news

Provided photo Rotary District 6670 Governor William Shulla visited the Tipp City Rotary Club. This year’s theme is “Be The Inspiration,” and the six areas of focus are: peace, disease prevention/treatment, sanitation/hygiene, maternal/child care, the teacher shortage, and economic development. District 6670 has 52 clubs under Shulla’s leadership. Shulla talked about his Rotary journey, background, and that he only had 60-days to prepare for his second term as district governor (previously DG 2015-2016). He challenged the club to have a net 1 percent increase in membership, donate to the Rotary Foundation, and achieve a Presidential Citation. Pictured are District Governor William Shulla and 2018-2019 Tipp City President Corey Vaughn.
Provided photo
