Bethel hires new administrators

BETHEL TWP. — When the new school year starts, there will be two new faces on the administrative team.

The Bethel Local School District has announced the hiring of a new high school principal, Barret Swope, and a new middle school principal, Duane Caudill.

According to Superintendent Virginia Potter, the hiring process was very smooth and involved both administrators and teachers.

“I asked them to rank their choices. But what was the most exciting thing was they ranked the same as the administrative team and as me,” she said of the teachers’ choices for both principal jobs. “It was a really cohesive, unanimous decision.”

Swope most recently served as high school principal at Clinton-Massie. He began his education career as a high school social studies teacher and coached various varsity sports including cross country, track, baseball and basketball. He was also a principal at Middletown Christian Schools for 11 years.

Caudill worked in Springfield City Schools for 10 years as a classroom teacher and mathematics curriculum coach before moving to Triad Local Schools, serving as their middle school principal since 2008. Under his leadership, Triad Middle School received the Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education in 2016 and 2017.

“We’ve got two really good people here,” Potter said. “I am more excited than any year since I’ve been here.”

There were two rounds of interviews with the nine candidates. The first round included the district’s administrators. In the second round, the middle school teachers interviewed five of the nine candidates, while the high school teachers interviewed the other four.

“The insights were so helpful. Teachers really gave some really good things to look at. They see it differently, the management and administrators see it differently, so we had all the pieces come together,” Potter said.

At the board’s August meeting, Bethel Education Association President Traci Brewer thanked Potter for involving teachers in the hiring process.

“We had a good time, we learned some things and I personally enjoyed myself,” she said. “This is my 20th year at the Hive and I am actually smiling and I am excited for this school year.”

The district’s previous administrators, Craig Vasil and Alexis Dedrick, accepted positions in other districts.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

