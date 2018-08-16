Fair winners

Melody Vallieu | AIM Media Midwest

Jessica Copeland, 17, of Casstown, and a member of the Boots and Sadles 4-H Club, won Champion 16-18 Western Showmanship, Grand Champion Western Showmanship, Champion 16-18 Western Horsemanship, Grand Champion Western Horsemanship, Grand Champion Huntseat Champion and Grand Champion Huntseat Equitation. She is the daughter of Steph and Rick Copeland.

Sophie Berry, 14, of Troy, and a member of the Lucky Horseshoes 4-H Club, won 13-15 Reserve Champion Western Showmanship with her horse Caze. She is the daughter of Jon and Kelly Berry.

Adelynn Rich, 11, of Covington, and a member of the Boots and Saddles 4-H Club, won 9-12 English Showmanship, 9-12 Equitation, 9-12 Hunter Under Saddle and State Fair Qualifier. She is the daughter of Robert and Mary Beth Rich.

Morgan Roweton of Troy and a member of the Covington Mounties 4-H Club, won Grand Champion Novice 3 Gait, all ages and all heights and English Equitation with her horse Tilly. She is the daughter of Amy Buchert.

Kyah Rowley, 17, of Casstown, and a member of the Mane Express 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion Easy Gaited Equtation with her horse Sunny. She is the daughter of Sharon and Tony Rowley.

Katelyn Reese, 15, of Troy, and a member of the Lucky Horseshoes 4-H Club, won Grand Champion Hunter Under Saddle and Champion Hunter Showmanship 13-15 with her horse It’s Just For Kicks. She is the daughter of Chad and Nikki Reese.

Emma Hinkle, 14, of Piqua, and a member of Society’s Blazing Broncos, won first place Easy Gaited English Pleasure 14 and over with her horse Ice. She is the daughter of Mindy and Travis Hinkle.

Brin Fairband, 16, of Pleasant Hill, and a member of the Mane Express 4-H Club, won Senior Gymkhana High Point Champion with her horse Hoosier Daddy Frosty. She is the daughter of Sandi Fairband.

Grace Fairband, 14, of Pleasant Hill, and a member of the Mane Express 4-H Club, won Reserve Grand Champion Shomwmanship and Reserve Grand Champion Hunt Seat with her horse Artfully Hot N Jazzy. She is the daughter of Sandi Fairband.

Emily Martin, 12, of Sidney, and a member of Society’s Blazing Saddles, won East Gaited English Pleasure 13 and under. She is the daughter of Tom and Becky Martin.