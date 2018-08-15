Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Miami County residents gathered for the Miami County Fair’s annual 50th Anniversary photo. Couples married 50 years or more, and residing in Miami County, are invited to be in the photo on the Wednesday of the fair each year at 11 a.m. Those attending include: Row 1, from left, Jerry and Sara Cron of Piqua, 55; Al and Joy Mader, Troy, 69; Bob and Patty Hornberger of Troy, 50; Garry and Peggy Sue Myers of Laura, 53; Ed and Mariann Nagy of Troy, 50; H. Emil and Glenna Renner of Pleasant Hill, 59; Linda D. and Eitha Scott of Lakeview, 61; and Ray and Janet Hoover of Troy, 51. Row 2: Wayne and Kathy Ingle of Covington, 52; Ted and Jolene Hauschild, Piqua, 55; Ron and Lorraine Jackson of Troy, 59; Ralph and Suzann Mutzner of Piqua, 60; David and Esther Jackson, Troy, 55; Loretta and Danny Birt of Piqua, 57; Danny and Ruth Koons of Tipp City, 51; Mike and Vicki Ingle of Covington, 50; Roger and Nancy Kirk of Casstown, 67; Don and Ondabee Beasley of Piqua, 68; Al and Linda Thobe of Piqua, 54; Harold and Alyce Alexander of Troy, 59; Lavonne Wren of Troy, 53; Jim Wren of Troy, 53; David and Kaye Humrickhouse of Piqua, 52; Bud and Mary Landis of Covington, 61; Ron and Diane Farrenkopf of Troy, 63; Annabelle and Charles Besecker of Pleasant Hill, 63; Ron and Peg Suerdieck of Tipp City, 55; Norma and Robert Karnehm of Conover, 62; and Jack and Charlotte Hoskins of Piqua, 55. Row 3: Jack and Diana Yantis of Troy, 51; Gayle and Dick Hawkins of Troy, 52; Pete and Nancy Cromes of Pleasant Hill, 62; Sterkel and Arlene Coyne of Piqua, 60; Wolfe and Virginia Norman of Troy, 59; Gary and Cindy Ryman of Troy, 50; John and Carol Garver of West Milton, 53; Tom and Jane Warner of West Milton, 55; Tom and Dolores Karns of West Milton, 67; Bill and Dolores Shively, Fletcher, 65; Wayne and Barbara Mullen of Conover, 63; Paul and Theresa Shadoan of Troy, 65; Fred and Joy Meisler of Piqua, 58; Bev and Don Konz of Piqua; Max and Carol Current of Troy, 56; Paul and Delores Kerns of Troy, 62; Dwane and Lois Northup of Troy, 63; Jim and Shirley Williams of Casstown, 64; Ron and Mary Bair of Casstown, 50; and Michael and Brenda Gustin of Fletcher, 53. Row 4: Marcia and Hank Shuman of Piqua, 52; Ramon and Lillian Holmes of Troy, 66; Duane and Phyllis Rapp of Covington, 62; Jim and Arlene Snider of Piqua, 61; Fred and Rita Stahl of Piqua, 63; Dale and Judy Garman of Covington, 62; Allen and Mary Frantom of Tipp City, 62; Bill and Cary Reinke of Troy, 50; Steve and Jammie Detrick of Troy, 51; Bob and Joan Fosnight of Covington, 65; Don and Carol Gerlach of Piqua, 59; Nancy and Tom Zeigler of Troy, 55; David and Marie Anderson of Piqua, 50; Keith and Vickie Ponchillia of Troy, 50; Andy and Carolyn Edgerly of West Milton, 55; and Bud and Sherry Amlin of St. Paris, 57. Row 5: Don and Juanita Groves of Troy, 55; Sue and Gary Campbell of Troy, 52; Eugene and DeAnn Oburn of Pleasant Hill, 52; Roger and Judy Fetters of Laura, 63; and Dick and Sue Holliday of Troy, 55. Garry and Anita Brown of Troy, 51; Clarence and Susan Smith of Piqua, 55; Nevin and Donna Elleman of Troy, 54; Jean and Harold Melvin of Troy, 68; Klarinda and Steve King of Piqua, 51; Ed and Roma Cress of Troy, 50; Nelson and Joanne Swinehart of Troy, 61; Home and Sheila Baldwin of New Carlisle, 53; Rodger and Connie Niday of Piqua, 55; Barb and Jim Turner of Tipp City, 53; Chalmer and Judy Mader of Tipp City, 55; and Lynn and Jolene Shellenberger of Pleasant Hill, 54.