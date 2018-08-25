Council OKs zoning, talks livery use

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Monday, the Tipp City council approved bond anticipation notes for firehouse renovations, several zoning amendments, and discussed use of the city’s canoe livery.

Council voted to reissue bond anticipation notes for the expansion and renovation of the city’s firehouse totaling $500,000. The bonds were originally issued in 2012.

Council also approved the rezoning a property owned by the Tipp Senior Citizens

North Hyatt Street from light industrial to urban residential. The Planning Board recommended this action last month. The property at 855 N. Hyatt St. was purchased as a location for the Senior Center before an existing building was bought for that purpose.

Council also discussed the city’s canoe livery during a study session Monday night. City Manager Tim Eggleston said council should consider whether the city should keep its current livery contract or whether it should be bid.

Tipp City’s canoe ramp off Parkwood Drive across the street from City Park is the only public river access point in the city. Two companies, Barefoot Canoes and Adventures on the Great Miami, have franchise agreements with the city that expire next August.

The ramp was constructed in the 1980s with a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Barefoot Canoes has retained the franchise since around 1990 and built some structures on the site. Adventures on the Great Miami, owned by Chris Jackson, requested and was granted a franchise for the livery in 2009, and has no access to the building or fenced in area.

“So, really looking at what council wants to do in August of 2019 on how we handle this. Status quo, they both get it renewed, it stays the same. Have them submit proposals, bid it, compete against each other,” Assistant City Manager Brad Vath said. “It’s a good opportunity to have a dialogue.”

The company with the best proposal could get its preferred portion of the fenced in livery area, including the shelter, and the other could get storage space for equipment inside the fence.

Budding told council that the ramp and livery area is in good condition.

Councilman John Kessler noted that the companies serve different parts of the river.

