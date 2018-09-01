Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary

TIPP CITY — Kelly and Dee Gillis are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a party from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Coldwater Cafe, 19 E. Main St. in Tipp City.

If you would like to honor Kelly and Dee as they celebrate this special occasion, a donation to the Gillis Family Fund for Self-Sufficiency with the Tipp City Foundation is suggested. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 626, Tipp City, Ohio 45371.

The fund was established to support activities that teach adults self-sufficiency through programs such as adult literacy training and preparation for high school equivalency certificates.