Tipp student district art winner

COLUMBUS — State Representative Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) has announced Jessica Miller as the 80th House District winner of the 2018 Ohio House of Representatives Student Art Exhibition.

Miller is in 12th grade and is taught by Alexis Gentry at Tipp City High School.

“Congratulations to Jessica for winning this prestigious award and to all students who participated,” Huffman said. “This impressive piece of art will proudly represent the 80th House District here in Columbus.”

The exhibition is open to the public at the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts in the lower level Statehouse connector through the end of this year.

The Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Arts Council, and Ohio Art Education Association joined together for the third annual student exhibition, which showcases high school artwork from all 99 Ohio House districts. The exhibition recognizes the talents, creativity, and innovation of students who receive high quality arts education instruction as part of their academic experience in school and represents art by some of Ohio’s finest high school artists.