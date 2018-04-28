Posted on by

Some friendly competition


Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald Tippecanoe High School held a pep rally last Friday where each grade competed against each other at various games. The event was held before prom on Saturday. A group of juniors races to pass a hula hoop between their joined hands.

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald Tippecanoe High School held a pep rally last Friday where each grade competed against each other at various games. The event was held before prom on Saturday. A group of juniors races to pass a hula hoop between their joined hands.


Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald

Tippecanoe High School held a pep rally last Friday where each grade competed against each other at various games. The event was held before prom on Saturday. A group of juniors races to pass a hula hoop between their joined hands.

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald Tippecanoe High School held a pep rally last Friday where each grade competed against each other at various games. The event was held before prom on Saturday. A group of juniors races to pass a hula hoop between their joined hands.
http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/04/web1_IMG_20180420_141438.jpgCecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald Tippecanoe High School held a pep rally last Friday where each grade competed against each other at various games. The event was held before prom on Saturday. A group of juniors races to pass a hula hoop between their joined hands.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:57 am
Updated: 4:26 pm. |    

Tipp City house fire possibly suspicious

Tipp City house fire possibly suspicious
10:00 am |    

Court named

Court named
9:04 pm |    

Bethel presents “Mary Poppins”

Bethel presents “Mary Poppins”