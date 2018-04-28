Some friendly competition

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald
Tippecanoe High School held a pep rally last Friday where each grade competed against each other at various games. The event was held before prom on Saturday. A group of juniors races to pass a hula hoop between their joined hands.
