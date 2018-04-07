Posted on by

Falls raging after rainfall


Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald After nearly 3 inches of rainfall in the Dayton area on April 3, the falls at Charleston Falls Preserve were flowing much harder than the usual trickle. Several hikers braved the wet weather to take a look and some photos Tuesday afternoon.

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald After nearly 3 inches of rainfall in the Dayton area on April 3, the falls at Charleston Falls Preserve were flowing much harder than the usual trickle. Several hikers braved the wet weather to take a look and some photos Tuesday afternoon.


Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald

After nearly 3 inches of rainfall in the Dayton area on April 3, the falls at Charleston Falls Preserve were flowing much harder than the usual trickle. Several hikers braved the wet weather to take a look and some photos Tuesday afternoon.

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald After nearly 3 inches of rainfall in the Dayton area on April 3, the falls at Charleston Falls Preserve were flowing much harder than the usual trickle. Several hikers braved the wet weather to take a look and some photos Tuesday afternoon.
http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/04/web1_IMG_20180403_172549.jpgCecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald After nearly 3 inches of rainfall in the Dayton area on April 3, the falls at Charleston Falls Preserve were flowing much harder than the usual trickle. Several hikers braved the wet weather to take a look and some photos Tuesday afternoon.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:19 pm |    

America’s Blood Centers honors Huffman

America’s Blood Centers honors Huffman
4:21 pm |    

Local musician hopes to create ‘Beautiful Moments’

Local musician hopes to create ‘Beautiful Moments’
3:04 pm |    

Tipp City Fire Department honors members

Tipp City Fire Department honors members